D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,487 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $18,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,259,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 64.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after buying an additional 227,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after buying an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 21.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,183,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after buying an additional 205,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

ADSK opened at $194.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

