D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,181 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $81,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after buying an additional 1,275,425 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,333,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,035,000 after purchasing an additional 343,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,534,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,856,000 after purchasing an additional 267,653 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $244.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $259.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

