D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 412,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ESGD opened at $73.88 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.