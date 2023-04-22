Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 257,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daicel Price Performance
Shares of DACHF opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. Daicel has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $7.80.
About Daicel
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daicel (DACHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.