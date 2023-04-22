Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,300 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 257,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daicel Price Performance

Shares of DACHF opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. Daicel has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

About Daicel

Daicel Corporation engages in the medical/healthcare, smart, safety, materials, engineering plastics, and other businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol and polyglycerin for cosmetics; chiral and achiral columns/stationary phases, analytical tools, analytical/purification/synthesis/formulation services, chiral and bio reagents, analytical standards, and DNA and RNA-based probes; triacetylcellulose, high performance film, solvent for electronic materials, polymer for resist, semiconductor process cleaning agent, optical parts and lens unit, silver nanoparticle ink, and organic semiconductor devices; and inflators, pyro-fuse, and safety device for non-mobility products; and acetic acid and derivatives, cellulose acetate, acetate tow, cycloaliphatic epoxies, caprolactone, ketene derivatives, and alkylamines.

