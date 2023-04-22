Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $285.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $275.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DHR. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Trading Up 1.8 %

Danaher stock opened at $252.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 38,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 57,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

