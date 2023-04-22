Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Datadog by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 69.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Bank of America reduced their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,777 shares of company stock valued at $47,227,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

