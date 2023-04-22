Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Datatec Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Datatec

Datatec Ltd. engages in the development and provision of information and communication technology solutions and services. It operates through the following divisions: Westcon International, Logicalis, and Corporate, Consulting, and Financial Services. The Westcon International division offers security, collaboration, networking, and data centre services.

