Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,410,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. 1,184,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,458. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of -2.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,992,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at $22,267,563. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,992,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,626 shares of company stock worth $996,856. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

