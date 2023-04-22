Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,254 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.94 and a 200-day moving average of $180.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
