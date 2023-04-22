Decentralized Social Price Tops $13.55 on Major Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.55 or 0.00049695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $142.69 million and approximately $597,845.04 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

