DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0255 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $583,975.28 and $304.97 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00144559 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00069065 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00037316 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00039336 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003675 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,913,666 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

According to CryptoCompare, "DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team."

