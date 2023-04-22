Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in March

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,388,600 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 1,274,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DROOF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.30) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 91 ($1.13) to GBX 88 ($1.09) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Deliveroo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

