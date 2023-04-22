Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Short Interest Update

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 622,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Denbury alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Denbury by 553.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,925 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,464,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Denbury by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,022,000 after acquiring an additional 620,450 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Denbury by 262.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 853,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after acquiring an additional 618,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter valued at about $48,202,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denbury Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on DEN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Denbury from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $92.40. 630,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,312. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.07. Denbury has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.69.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Denbury will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.