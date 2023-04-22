Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Target Price to $30.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities lowered MP Materials from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.78.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 13.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. MP Materials has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $43.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. Equities analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

