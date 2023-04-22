DeversiFi (DVF) Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. DeversiFi has a total market cap of $78.85 million and $8,069.51 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002885 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeversiFi

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The official website for DeversiFi is rhino.fi. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.

Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

DeversiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeversiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

