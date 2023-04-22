dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 22nd. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $37.72 million and approximately $3,446.93 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.00315228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00020066 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000782 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000750 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,861,639 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00269883 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $4,765.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

