DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Down 4.9%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.78. 1,290,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,442,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

DHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of -0.19.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.75%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 400.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DHT by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

