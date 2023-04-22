Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DSX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 356,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 27.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.89%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Further Reading

