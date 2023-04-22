Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE DMS opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Digital Media Solutions has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Digital Media Solutions by 73.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Digital Media Solutions by 108.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

