Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Digital Media Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DMS opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Digital Media Solutions has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.96.
Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter.
Digital Media Solutions Company Profile
Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.
