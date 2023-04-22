Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,900 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Diodes Stock Down 1.2 %

DIOD traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.27. 148,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,804. Diodes has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $35,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $2,844,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $35,613.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,685 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 168,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

