Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 995.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

