Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.52. 2,275,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,775. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $38,882,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.