Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Discover Financial Services Stock Performance
Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.52. 2,275,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,775. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $38,882,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.
