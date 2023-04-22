Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Earnings Results

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE DFS opened at $105.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.51. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.
Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.
Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services
In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,882,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.
About Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.
