Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $105.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

