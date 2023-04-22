Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

