Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 915 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Surevest LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $316.61 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $335.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

