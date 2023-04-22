Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,942 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

NYSE:DOUG opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.80 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Douglas Elliman’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Douglas Elliman Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

