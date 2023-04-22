Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 11,595 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,595 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy accounts for about 4.8% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of GoDaddy worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 140,140 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,007,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,007,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,247 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $243,395.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,985.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,935 shares of company stock worth $1,982,060 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDDY stock opened at $77.41 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDDY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

