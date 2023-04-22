DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.95.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $61.29 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $95.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.34.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $7,886,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $7,886,403.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $5,543,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 671,381 shares of company stock worth $38,634,750. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

