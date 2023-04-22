Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Increases Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Dorchester Minerals has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. Dorchester Minerals has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $32.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 76.47% and a return on equity of 75.23%. The business had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,156 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 93.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,997 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.