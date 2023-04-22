Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

