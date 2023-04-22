DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE DTM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.80. 928,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,297. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.44%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

