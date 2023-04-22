DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Cut to $59.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded DT Midstream from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 681.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $54,899,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $45,832,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 45.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,894,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,296,000 after purchasing an additional 593,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 129.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after purchasing an additional 548,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

