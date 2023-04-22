Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $181.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.42.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

