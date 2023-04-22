Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 30.1% during the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 13,626,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,966,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $979.77 million, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Insider Activity at Uranium Energy

In other news, Director Spencer Abraham acquired 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,190.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Spencer Abraham acquired 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,190.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Adnani acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,635,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,923,825.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 79,500 shares of company stock worth $207,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

