Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,643 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,813,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 624,764 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. China Renaissance downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

