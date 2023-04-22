Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 500 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DUK opened at $98.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average of $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

