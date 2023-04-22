Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Takes $227,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9,074.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,750,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,033 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

