Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.36. 2,179,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $115.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

