Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,128,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 301,434 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 3.2% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $219,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $243,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,705. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

