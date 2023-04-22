DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Update

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 639,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DZSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DZS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

DZS Stock Performance

DZSI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,432. DZS has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $202.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DZS

DZS Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. First Washington CORP lifted its position in shares of DZS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 378,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DZS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DZS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DZS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

