DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Update

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the March 15th total of 639,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 194,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
DZSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DZS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.
DZSI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,432. DZS has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $202.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.32.
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
