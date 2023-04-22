East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Announces Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.19.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently commented on EWBC. Wedbush boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.