Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Down 8.5% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,200 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 513,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of ETY opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $13.47.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.0805 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
