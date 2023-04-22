Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Down 8.5% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,200 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 513,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETY opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.0805 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 37,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 185,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

