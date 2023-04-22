Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Ebiquity Stock Down 3.3 %

EBQ stock opened at GBX 47.50 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.60. Ebiquity has a 1 year low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 72 ($0.89). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.96. The firm has a market cap of £57.20 million, a PE ratio of -678.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.23.

About Ebiquity

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

