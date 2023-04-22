Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 37,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 183,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Edesa Biotech Stock Up 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Edesa Biotech ( NASDAQ:EDSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the second quarter worth about $86,000. CM Management LLC raised its position in Edesa Biotech by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 312,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 62,773 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

