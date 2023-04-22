Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.