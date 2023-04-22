Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 4.9%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.69. 892,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,817,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDIT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,708 shares of company stock worth $74,809. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,007,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 313,759 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

