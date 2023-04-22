EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Boosts Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.32% of CareDx worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,188,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,607,000 after purchasing an additional 401,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,214,000 after buying an additional 80,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,267,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,277,000 after buying an additional 69,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,601,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,277,000 after buying an additional 63,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $25,221.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 537,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $51,486.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $25,221.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,444.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,888 shares of company stock valued at $484,947 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CareDx Stock Up 0.7 %

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens downgraded CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $8.69 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.