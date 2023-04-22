EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Boosts Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.32% of CareDx worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,188,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,607,000 after purchasing an additional 401,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,214,000 after buying an additional 80,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,267,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,277,000 after buying an additional 69,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,601,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,277,000 after buying an additional 63,922 shares during the last quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx
In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $25,221.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 537,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $51,486.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $25,221.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,444.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,888 shares of company stock valued at $484,947 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CareDx Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ CDNA opened at $8.69 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.
CareDx Company Profile
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareDx (CDNA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.