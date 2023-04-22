EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 1.0% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 5.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $303.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The company has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.