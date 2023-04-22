EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.10% of Silk Road Medical worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,404,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,364,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ SILK opened at $46.14 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 39.81% and a negative return on equity of 63.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $364,999.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $364,999.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $849,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,676,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,469 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,946. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SILK. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

